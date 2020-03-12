|
Joseph Liotta Jr., 64, of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born March 5, 1956, and was a son of Jacqueline Hall Liotta and the late Joseph Liotta Sr. Joe graduated from Springdale High School and worked for J.C. Ehrlich. He was of the Catholic faith and a former CCD teacher at Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick. Mr. Liotta spent many years coaching Allegheny Valley Youth Football in Springdale as well as Little League baseball. He was former past president of Springdale Borough Council and borough manager for the town. He enjoyed fishing on his boat on the Allegheny and watching his sons coach football but especially relished spending time with his friends and family. Surviving him are his loving wife, Joan Raab Liotta; sons, Shawn (Allison) Liotta, of Lower Burrell, and Jeremy Liotta, of Springdale; mother, Jacqueline Hall Liotta; stepdaughters, Jennifer Brenninghouse and Stephanie (Andy) Clem; three granddaughters, Lily Liotta, Madison Robertson and Rachelle (Tyler) Olkowski; and two sisters, June (Paul) Mitro, of Shaler, and Donna (Jim) Mink, of Springdale. Besides his father, Joseph was also preceded by his faithful canine, Bella. His family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Our Lady of Victory Church. (Everyone is asked to please meet at church.) Burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Aneurysm and AVM Foundation, 182 Howard St., Box 715, San Francisco, CA 94105. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.