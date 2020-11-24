Joseph M. Pollack, our beloved husband and father, of White Oak, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Joe was born March 2, 1931, in Brackenridge, to Michael and Sophie (Sebest) Pollack. He married his wife of 65 years, Teresa Achkio Pollack, July 23, 1955. They have two daughters, JoEllen Rodgers, of White Oak, and Kathy Jo Pollack (Thomas McFadden), of White Oak, and two step-grandchildren, Megan McFadden and Matthew McFadden, who reside in Columbus, Ohio. Joe proudly enlisted and served four years in the Air Force as a military policeman and had fond memories of his time in Germany. After 43 years, Joe retired as a foreman from Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation in Brackenridge. Joe lived life to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and NRA. He lived most of his life in Natrona Heights until moving with his wife to White Oak in 2018 to be near his daughters. He belonged to Mary Mother of God Parish. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ambrose G. Matze, and sister, Frances Pollack Boscarino. Burial with military honors will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the WILLIAM H. CRAIG FUNERAL HOME, 3000 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to your favorite charity
.