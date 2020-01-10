The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
View Map
1956 - 2020
Joseph M. Rodnicki Obituary
Joseph Matthew Rodnicki, 63, of North Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Canterbury Place Hospice in Pittsburgh. He was born Saturday, Sept. 22, 1956, in Vandergrift, the son of late Anthony D. and Charlotte J. Hughes Rodnicki. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Cypher Rodnicki; his daughter, Renea Irene Rodnicki, of Apollo; two grandchildren, Destiny Thomas and Luke Rodnicki; five brothers, Anthony Rodnicki and his wife, Theresa, of West Mifflin, Randy Rodnicki and his wife, Selina, of Georgia, Timothy Rodnicki and his wife, Tammy, of Apollo, Thomas Hughes and his wife, Amy, of Carnegie, and Edward Hughes, of Leechburg; three sisters, Diana Swank and her husband, David, of Marion Center, Linda Hughes, of Vandergrift, and Susan Wadsworth, of Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David "Little Butch" Hughes.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the funeral home, with Father Vincent Zidek officiating.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
