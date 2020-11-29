Joseph "Bud" Myers Jr., 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born June 16, 1934. After his retirement from Braeburn Steel, he remained active in the workforce, pursuing what he called "fun jobs," working at Shady Side Academy, Lernerville Speedway, Movie Filming Security, First National Bank "Mayor" and as a school bus aide for disabled children. He served in the Army from 1952-1956, and upon discharge continued his service with the Army Reserve, retiring after 26 years of additional service. Bud was a 1953 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Bud was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He always put other people ahead of himself and lived a life of service to others. He was very active in the Lower Burrell Community, St. Margaret Mary Church and local politics. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church for 59 years, serving as a volunteer at all fundraisers and programs to support the disadvantaged. He was an active member of the Lower Burrell Lions, serving 25 years. He enjoyed playing Santa for various charities, especially Cookies with Santa. He rarely missed attending Lower Burrell Council meetings or an opportunity to "discuss" politics. Bud had a great heart for serving people. He was known by many in the community as the L.B. Farmers Market Man, having founded the L.B. Farmers Market 10 years ago to, in his words, fulfill the need for the seniors of L.B. to be able to use their food vouchers to obtain fresh produce." Most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren and never missed attending their various athletic events (near or far) throughout their high school and college careers. Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol, who he always said "was the best thing that ever happened to me"; sister, Kay Ruffner, of Punta Garda, Fla.; daughters, Cheryl (Francis) Szypulski and Lisa McKillop, of Lower Burrell; his sons, Joseph (Toni) Myers III, of Lower Burrell, and Kerry (Kathy) Myers, of Natrona Heights; grandsons, Mark (fiancee Kaylee) Lanzino, Gino (Lauren) Lanzino, Matthew (Courtney) McKillop, Travis McKillop. Drew (Vicente) Myers, Devin Myers and Korry Myers; granddaughters, Taylor, Natalie, Tess and Katelyn Myers; and his most recent pride and joy, great-grandson, Nino Joseph Lanzino. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Brazelle; and nephew, Allen Ruffner. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Margaret Mary Church with his pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Zaccagnini, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will be private. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bud may be made to the Lower Burrell Lions Club, P.O. Box 2418, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
