Joseph P. Knapp II, 51, of Oakmont, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was the son of Carol (Beard) Knapp and the late Dr. Rodger K. Knapp; grandson of the late Joseph P. and Thelma Knapp; father of Joseph Paul Knapp III "Paul"; brother of Sean (Suzanne) Knapp, Kristen (David) Vergerio, Byron (Yen Ha) Knapp and Rebecca (Sho) Osawa; and fiance of Betsy Paulisick. Joseph is also survived by Betsy's daughter, Ashley, many nieces and nephews and his dog, Peanut. Joseph was employed with IBEW Local 5 as an electrician for more than 20 years.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church, 3740 Seventh Street Road, New Kensington (Upper Burrell), PA 15068, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Hefferan officiating. A private interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Baxter. Arrangements are entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the through their website at support.woundedwarriorproject.org., Folds Of Honor at foldsofhonor.org., or the Salvation Army of Pittsburgh at give.slavationarmyusa.org.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019