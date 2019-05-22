Joseph P. "Bud" Kumar, 93, of Oakmont, passed away with his loving family by his side Monday morning, May 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Anthony and Jennie (DeLost) Kumar; beloved husband for 67 years of Velma (Uvodich) Kumar; loving father of Charlene C. (Joe) Jezik, Lenny J. Kumar, Larry (Barb) Kumar and Jay (Charlene) Kumar; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of seven; and brother of the late Tony Kumar and Jennie Zimmerman. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Christine Jezik. Joe was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and an active member in the SNPJ and CFU. He was the owner of the former Sylvan Sheet Metal and proudly served our country in the Navy during World War II. Joe was very involved with coaching American Legion baseball. He served as president of the Oakmont Athletic Association, now the RAA. Active in many other activities, he always put his family before himself, and will be remembered as being a very loving and caring husband and father.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont, with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to RCAC, PO Box 437, Oakmont, PA 15139, or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019