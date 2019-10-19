|
Joseph P. Runski, 59, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born March 17, 1960, in New Kensington to the late John and Amelia Ross Runski. Joe worked as a bricklayer at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge for the past 28 years. He was a member of St. Mary Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. Joe enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his fiancee, Jennifer VanHorn; children, Shane (Sara) Runski and Kailee Villella; grandchildren, Jeremy, Madden and Kyra; brothers, Ronald (Laura Lynn) Runski, John Runski and Walter Runski; sister, Marcia (Richard) Bates; Jennifer's family, daughters, Jessica VanHorn and her children, Baileigh Matsiz and Madison Miller, the late Courtney VanHorn and her children, Riley Wilson and Mila VanHorn, Kelsey McDade and Ciara McDade; Jennifer's mother and sister, Marlene Gerdes and Rachel (Tim) Kitzke; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Runski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Hankey Cemetery, Murrysville. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019