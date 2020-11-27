Joseph Roman Dombrowski, 96, of Creighton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Concordia At Rebecca Residence, West Deer Township. Born April 21, 1924, in Natrona, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Josephine (Pahucki) Dombrowski. Joe worked as a mill recorder and sub foreman in the grinding department at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge for 40 years, retiring in 1986. He was a World War II Army veteran and was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish-Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and volunteered as an usher for 40 years. Joe also was a member of the Slovak Club, Creighton, Polish National Alliance, Natrona, Jednota, and was a life member of VFW Post 894, Natrona Heights. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. Joe and his late wife, Anna M. (Bacik) Dombrowski, celebrated 68 years of marriage before her passing on April 23, 2016. Survivors include a son, Joseph F. (Diane) Dombrowski, of Bellevue; a daughter, Claudia A. Vertosick, of Creighton; six grandsons, Aaron Dombrowski, Michael Dombrowski, Joseph Dombrowski, Christopher Vertosick, Jonathan Vertosick and Nathan Vertosick; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Michael Dombrowski; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Henry and Zigmund Dombrowski; and two sisters, Mary Palchinski and Anna Talda. Visitation was private at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Creighton, and Mass of Christian Burial was held at Guardian Angels Parish-Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Officiating was the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Entombment followed in Mt. Airy Mausoleum, Natrona Heights, with military honors. To share an online condolence, please visitwww.ajakfh.com
