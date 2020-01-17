|
|
Joseph R. Troup Sr., 56, of Plum, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Donna Troup; loving father of Joseph Jr. and Jessica Troup; brother of Jim (Marsha) and Jeff Troup; and a son of Jerry and the late Rose Troup. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe loved carpentry, fishing, cars, hunting and cooking. He loved his family, especially the family pets, Nala and Zeus. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020