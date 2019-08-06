|
Joseph Samuel Jenniches, 61, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Oakland. He was born Monday, Sept. 23, 1957, in New Kensington, the son of the late Albert Donald and Marlene Williams Jenniches. Joseph enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a huge Steelers fan who loved football and all sports. He was a 1976 graduate of Valley High School in New Kensington. He is survived by two stepchildren, Savannah and Jacob Gray; one grandchild, Nathan Gray; two brothers, Albert Jenniches and his wife, Karen, of New Kensington, and Donald Jenniches, of Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Ann (Trout) Gray-Jenniches.
Family will have a private memorial and a wake for friends at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019