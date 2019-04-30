Joseph S. Truckly, 84, of Heath, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Riverside Hospital. He was born April 20, 1935, in Curtisville to the late Joseph and Mary (Vrable) Truckley. Joe served in the Air Force in the 37th Air Division after high school. He was general manager for McDonald's restaurants in Newark, Ohio, for 36 years. Joe was responsible for hiring hundreds of employees in the Newark area. Joe spent a short time in Washington, D.C., overseeing 20 Arby's restaurants. In retirement, he operated a small business, Joe's Nut Shop N Snacks. His smile, caring personality, enjoyment of playing cards with friends and family, rooting on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and love for life was always a passion. Joe was dearly in love with his wife till his passing and a father anyone would be fortunate to have. He was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Joe is survived by two sons, Terry, of Heath, Ohio, and Rob (Kris) of Dublin, Ohio; a daughter, Lori (Paul) Phillips of Newark, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Jayden, Brian, Kevin, Cole, Ashley (Scott) Wilkins and Paul; four great-grandsons, Alex, Oliver, Samuel and Benjamin; three brothers, Wayne (Liz) Truckley, Dennis Truckley and Walter Truckley, all of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Marlene (Bill) Behrens, of Indiana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet D. (Rusnak) Truckly, in 2012; three brothers, John, David, and Mike; two sisters, Margaret and Susan; and a sister-in-law, Eileen.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at The HEATH CHAPEL OF HENDERSON-VAN ATTA-STICKLE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, OH 43056, where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville St., Newark, with Father Jonathan Wilson as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Menkes Foundation Inc., 23210 Daffodil Drive, California, MD 20619.