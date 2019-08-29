|
Joseph V. Mohney, of Buffalo Township, passed away while surrounded by his family Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, in Pittsburgh. Joe was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Mary Ellen "Sis" (Robinson) and Harold R. "Joe" Mohney. Joe was a 1977 graduate of Freeport Area High School. After graduation, he joined the military and spent four years as a radioman in the Navy aboard the USS Farragut. Joe worked for more than 30 years as a facilities manager for the Thrift/Eckerd/CVS Caremark in RIDC Park. Joe was of Catholic faith. He was a former member of the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Armstrong Lodge No. 239 in Freeport. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Joe was a very gifted artist who enjoyed painting and sharing his work with his friends and family. Joseph is survived by his wife of 11 years, Michelle Cornuet-Mohney; his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Dane Park, of Lower Burrell; his eight siblings, Maureen Dahmen, of Atlanta, Ga., Pat Westerman, of Natrona Heights, Kim and Bob Holbein, of Sarver, Tim and Mary Mohney, of Cranberry, Mary Jo Olson, his twin, of North Apollo, Susan Gipson, of Atlanta, Ga., Kay and Jerry Ireland, of Sarver, and Dawn Ayers, of Atlanta; and two stepdaughters, Tiffany Merryman and Heidi Tady. Joe is also survived by his three beautiful granddaughters, Rylee, Jozie and Avery Park; and step-grandchildren, Kinsley and Aislyn Tady, Kyler Green and Westin Klinger.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., in Freeport. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the funeral home with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Freeport.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019