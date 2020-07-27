Joseph W. Hussar Jr., 94, lifelong resident of Springdale, and World War II veteran (Navy), passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born March 14, 1926, in Springdale, a son of Joseph W. Sr. and Annie (Sitek) Hussar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara (Mancinotti) Hussar; his sister, Marie (Hussar) Onofer; and his three brothers, John, William, and George Sr. Surviving are his wife, Anna Hussar; his children, Joseph W. Hussar III, Gary Hussar, Monica (Sam) Wood, and Gregory (Tracy) Hussar; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Erica) Hussar, Autumn (Torian) Starnes, Ashley (Bryan) Reed, Ally (Jamison) Dohn and Harrison Wood, 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Mason, Bailin, Cannon, Dannyn, Addison, Paxton, Scarlet, Stellyn, Lochlin, and Morgan, two stepchildren, Pia (George) Trew, and Richard Olinger; four stepgrandchildren, Jacqueline (Nate) George, Edward Pokusa and Matthew Pokusa; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Charlotte George; sisters-in-law, Patricia Hussar, and Amelia (Mancinotti) Coe; and brother-in-law, George Webb. He is also survived by many, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces, and great-great-nephews and -nieces. In keeping with their dads wishes, all arrangements were private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER FUNERAL HOME.



