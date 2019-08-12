|
Joseph W. "Joe" "Pap Pap" Killian, 80, of Oakmont, formerly of Lawrenceville and Harmar Township, died suddenly Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was the husband of Beth Killian; father of Joe (Maria) Killian, Laurie (Stephen) Garda, Jeffrey Killian and Jonathan (Julie) Killian; and beloved grandfather of Dr. Allison Garda (Seth McLellan), Joey Killian, Evan Garda, Sarah Killian, Joshua Killian, Andrew Garda and Neily Stubbs. After retiring from a career in drafting, Pap Pap pursued his passion for "fixing things" and became a highly sought-after handyman.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at which time services will be held, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.
The family suggests memorials to the Sandra J. Schulze , Rochester, Minn.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019