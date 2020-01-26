|
|
Joseph W. Witucki, 87, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. He was born Sept. 29, 1932, in West Natrona, to the late Alfred and Frances Szymkowiak Witucki. Joe was a 1950 graduate of Har-Brack High School, attended the University of Cincinnati, and received an associate degree in tool design from Penn State University. He served his country in the Korean War from 1954-1956 as a corporal in the Army. Joe retired as a supervisor in the packaging division of Alcoa after 36 years of service, where he was also a member of the 25-year club. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge and a former member of Pioneer Hose Company in Brackenridge. Joe was active in his community as a Natrona Heights Little League Baseball coach for 13 years and as a member of the Golden Rams Gridiron Club for four years. His greatest joy was his time spent with family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Irene (Miklos) Witucki; children, Susan Pungratz, Joseph D. (Kimberly) Witucki and Steven (Janet) Witucki; grandchildren, Todd (Allison) Pungratz, Jennifer Pungratz, Jared Witucki, Jacob Witucki, Adam Witucki, Sarah Witucki and Samantha Witucki; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Braiden and Grady; brother, Daniel (Sherry) Witucki; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Witucki; and brother-in-law, Michael Matisko. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Witucki; son-in-law, David Pungratz; brother, Donald Witucki; sister, Antoinette Sluka; and by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Emma Matisko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Greg Spencer. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Joe may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020