Josephine (Chiappetta) Conley, 95, of Frazer Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Dec. 17, 1924, in New Kensington, she was approaching her 96th birthday, and was the daughter of the late John and Gaetanna (Filitelli) Chiappetta. Mrs. Conley worked for 14 years at Allegheny Valley Hospital Central Supply, Natrona Heights. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish-Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and was a faithful parishioner. She enjoyed cooking, bowling and watching all sports on television, especially the Steelers and Pirates. She looked forward to casino bus trips and line dancing five days a week at the Highlands Senior Center in Tarentum. Mrs. Conley loved spending time with her family. She was happy to have her daughter, Mary Jo, move back from Myrtle Beach in 1990 to live with her. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 48 years, William S. Conley Jr., two brothers, Joe and Sam Chiappetta, and two sisters, Merlie and Rose Chiappetta. Survivors include a son, William S. (Cynthia) Conley III, of Safety Harbor, Fla., two daughters, Mary Jo Tanilli, of Frazer Township, and Merle R. (companion, Steve Burt) Conley, of Erie, and a grandson, Michael Conley, of New Kensington. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. Due to current regulations, masks and social distancing are required in the church. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.ajakfh.com
.