Josephine (D'Andrea) Cieszynski Klemencic, of Harmar Township, entered Eternal Life Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Matilda D'Andrea. "Josie" was a homemaker who worked hard her entire life taking care of family from the time she was 13. She loved spending time playing Bingo and dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles J. "Shorty" Cieszynski Sr., of 30 years, and Thomas R. Klemencic, of 27 and one half years. Josie was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by her family. She was the cherished mother of Geraldine (John) Patrick, Charles Jr. (Dianne) Cieszynski, and John (Linda) Cieszynski. She loved her grandchildren, Charles III "Casey" (Beckie) Cieszynski, Jeramiah (Kim) Cieszynski, Crystal (Brandon) Eicher and Joshua (Julia) Cieszynski. She loved her five great-grandchildren, Casey, Charlie Jo (deceased) and Mia Cieszynski and Braydon and Brody Eicher. She also has three adult stepchildren, Joy Rivett, Hope McCartney and Frank Klemencic; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anthony D'Andrea, Nicholas D'Andrea, Frank D'Andrea, Florence Saccone and Angeline Calfo.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME, 1607 Pittsburgh St., Cheswick. Please meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1319 Low Grade Road, Harwick. Interment will follow at Deer Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019