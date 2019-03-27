Josephine "Fena" Lobur, 92, of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was a daughter of Samuel and Josephine (Latona) Baglieri. She was born March 18, 1926, in Sara Furnace, East Brady. Fena resided happily with great care at the Logan House, in Lower Burrell, for the last nine years. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1943. Josephine worked as a Bell Telephone Operator, retiring after 30 years of service in 1982. She enjoyed vacationing with her husband, Russ, parasailing and laying out on the beach. Fena also enjoyed camping with Mooney and his wife, the owner of P&M Pizza, in Arnold. She spent a lot of time with her sisters, Sylvia Gilkey and Ante Duda. She loved all the holidays with family and was the special aunt that everyone adored. She enjoyed cooking and having family over for all occasions. She worked at St. Vladimir Church, making pierogies and managing the books for a lifetime. Josephine met Russell M. Lobur, in 1946. They were married Aug. 6, 1949, in New Kensington. They had no children of their own, but are survived by nieces and nephews, Keith (Karen) Duda, Mark (Suzy) Duda, David (Joy) Duda, Cheryl Duda and Eric Harte, Mary Jo Duda and Tom Trzeciak, John (JoAnn) Gilkey and David (Christine) Gilkey; and by great-nieces and nephews and extended family. Josephine has been blessed by having many great friends and caretakers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Josephine (Latona) Baglieri; husband, Russell Lobur; and sisters, Sylvia (John) Gilkey and Ante (John) Duda.

Family and friends will be received at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, in Lower Burrell, where the funeral service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-6500.

