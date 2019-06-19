Josephine "Josie" Schumaker, 90, of Vandergrift, died Nov. 27, 2018, at ARC Manor Nursing Home, Kittanning. Born July 28, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was a graduate of Vandergrift High School class of 1946. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift, where she served for 25 years on the Communion Committee, was active with the Christian Fellowship Class and had served on the church council. Josie was active with the Allegheny Valley YMCA swim team and had also helped with being a den mother with the Cub Scouts. Survivors include her son, Dr. Gary Schumaker, of Vandergrift; her granddaughter, Amanda (Frank) Frickanisce, of Apollo; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, A. Gene Schumaker; her parents, G. Earl and Helen Elkin; along with four brothers, Kenneth, Bill, Corbett and Richard Elkin.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at First United Methodist Church, 134 Custer Ave., Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.