Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Schumaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Schumaker


1928 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine Schumaker Obituary
Josephine "Josie" Schumaker, 90, of Vandergrift, died Nov. 27, 2018, at ARC Manor Nursing Home, Kittanning. Born July 28, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was a graduate of Vandergrift High School class of 1946. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift, where she served for 25 years on the Communion Committee, was active with the Christian Fellowship Class and had served on the church council. Josie was active with the Allegheny Valley YMCA swim team and had also helped with being a den mother with the Cub Scouts. Survivors include her son, Dr. Gary Schumaker, of Vandergrift; her granddaughter, Amanda (Frank) Frickanisce, of Apollo; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, A. Gene Schumaker; her parents, G. Earl and Helen Elkin; along with four brothers, Kenneth, Bill, Corbett and Richard Elkin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at First United Methodist Church, 134 Custer Ave., Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now