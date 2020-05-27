Josephine Thomas
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine (Manderscheid) Thomas, 93, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Washington Township, passed away peacefully in Woodland Grove Health and Rehab Center, Jacksonville, Fla. Born Sept. 27, 1926, in Ecorse, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Flammang) Manderscheid. Josephine lived in Washington Township for most of her life until moving to Jacksonville three years ago. She was employed by General Telephone Co., Vandergrift, with more than 30 years of service until her retirement. Josephine started as an operator and ascended to chief service supervisor. She attended St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, and spent years supporting many local churches and volunteer fire departments. Josephine truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was an avid bingo player and bowler in her younger years. Josephine loved the companionship of her Siamese and Persian cats. Above all, she was a beloved wife and devoted mother and grandmother to her family, always making holidays and special occasions most memorable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Franklin D. Thomas, who passed away July 13, 2013; and a brother, Leo Manderscheid. Josephine is survived by her children, Michael (Jeri) Thomas, of Raleigh, N.C., and Sandra Cibik, of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Dr. Lori Cibik, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jordan Thomas, of Jersey City, N.J., and Bryson Thomas, of Raleigh, N.C.; and two great-grandsons, Dustin and Cole Westfall, both of Jacksonville, Fla. Due to the state mandates with covid-19, all services will be private, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved