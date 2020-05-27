Josephine "Jo" Turano passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Lower Burrell. She was born in Vandergrift on Oct. 27, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine DeBenedictis Maietta. She was a 1943 graduate of Vandergrift High School and a 1947 graduate of Seton Hill College (now University), after which she served a one-year dietetics internship at Harper Hospital in Detroit, Mich. She was employed at Citizens General Hospital in 1948 as a registered clinical dietitian and eventually became director of the dietary department until her retirement in 1987 after 39 years of service. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Church, where she volunteered in various activities. She was a Eucharistic minister at Mass and later to the homebound. She was a member of the Addolorata Society and a former member of the Ezekiel 37 Prayer Group. She, with her husband Peter, was one of the original founders of the Alle-Kiski National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) support group. She loved being with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was the best mother and grandmother. She knew how to show love with food, and there was always room for you at her table. She was warm and kind and always made you feel very special and loved. She enjoyed conservative talk shows, Pittsburgh sports and her dear friends of her "Care and Share" home prayer group: Anita, Vickie, Pat, Cathy, and those who preceded her in death, Anna Marie, Hinndi, Pearl and Dora. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter in 2012; brothers, Dominic and Pat Maietta; sisters, Madeline Putignano, Mary Mottola and Susan Maietta; and son-in-law Kevin Slater. She is survived by a brother, Michael (Carroll) Maietta, of Santa Ana, Calif.; five children, Anthony Turano, of Greensburg, Peter (Sharon) Turano, of Lower Burrell, Cathy (Vernon) Ingham, of Phoenixville, Pa., Angela (Phillip) Carrai, of Vienna, Va., and Anita Slater, of Adams Township; and 13 grandchildren, Ryan and Dana Ingham, Lori (Chris) Hall, Kayla Turano, Brandon (Karen) Turano, Jay (Katya) Slater, Sarah Slater, Michelle (Scott) Wilson, Alex Slater, Matt (Caroline) Carrai and Susan, Hannah and Rebecca Carrai. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Claire, Dominic, Aiden, Miles, Simone and Jamie, and numerous nieces and nephews, including Elayna Gimino, of Glendale, Ariz., and Robert Sauro, Johanna (David) Jack and Stanley Fliss, of New Kensington. The family would like to thank Sandy, Denise, Jan and all of her wonderful caregivers from Care at Home for your excellent care of Jo. A private funeral liturgy outside Mass will be held at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, followed by a private burial in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary Queen of Apostles School, Mt. St. Peter Church, or to a charity of your choice in memory of Josephine. To send online condolences, please visit www.Giunta-Bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2020.