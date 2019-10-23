|
|
Joshua Sieminski, 34, of New Kensington, passed away unexpectedly in his home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born March 7, 1985. Josh loved spending time with his family, especially his father, Andrew. They would go hunting and shooting handguns and rifles at their camp, fishing up at Kinzua Dam, loved going to rock concerts and going to gun shops weekly. He also loved spending time with his 7-year-old niece, Nikki, whom he played with almost every day, and his Beagle, whom he loved, Apollo. Josh grew up and lived in New Kensington his entire life. He previously worked at Service Master, in Oakmont, Affival Inc., in Verona, Paul Riggle and Sons, in New Kensington, and worked a lot of his life with his grandfather in his second hand store in New Ken. There are no words to describe how much Josh will be missed. He made such a positive impact on everybody's life. He had a contagious laugh and loved with all his heart and always put his family first. He will be sadly missed. Josh was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sieminski. Survivors include his father, Andrew Sieminski; brother, Shawn (Lynndee) Sieminski; sister, Jennifer (Michael) Wilson; niece, Nikki Sieminski; grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Conrad; uncle, Logan Conrad; aunt, Virginia (Ed) Gage; cousins, Haley Gage, Jaxon and Amanda Rae; aunt, Loretta (John) Rae; uncle, Archie; and aunt, Ursula (Don) Fatchet.
Funeral arrangements are to remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019