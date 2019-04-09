Joyce A. Ciani, 76, of Sarver, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Dec. 31, 1942, in Fairview Township Butler County, she was the daughter of Lawrence "Bus" Claypoole and Carrie Earley Claypoole. Joyce had worked in the cafeteria at Freeport High School. She was also a child caregiver for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Sarver, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, taught Sunday school and was instrumental in organizing the annual talent show. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA, in Natrona Heights, and was an avid Steelers fan. Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's nearly 18 years ago, she lived life to the fullest. Her husband, Bob, was a wonderful caregiver to her. Surviving are her daughter, Robin (RJ) Dickey, of Butler; her son, Rob (Michele) Ciani, of Sarver; grandchildren, Crystal Ciani, Shannon Dickey and Forrest Dickey; and two sisters, Sandy Lincoln, of Chicora, and Sue McCue, of Chicora. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert L. Ciani, who passed away Aug. 21, 2018; her parents; and two sisters, Connie Wolford and Jean Silvis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Shawn Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to for Parkinson's.