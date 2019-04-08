Joyce A. Linamen, 70, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Fawn Personal Care Home, Fawn Township. She was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Harrison Township to the late John E. and Betty L. (Smith) George. She had lived in Winfield Township and prior to that, most of her life in Buffalo Township. Joyce was an assembler for Lake Regional Medical, RIDC Park, for 18 years and of the Methodist faith. She graduated from Highlands High School and enjoyed crocheting and reading. Joyce especially liked watching TV and movies with her granddaughter, Cara. Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Mark) Bagdon, of Buffalo Township, and Bobbi (James) "Andy" McGuire, of Natrona Heights; granddaughter, Cara L. Slahtovsky, of Tarentum; and her siblings, Jay A. George, of Buffalo Township, Joy A. Gardner, of Winfield Township, and Jill A. (William) DeLanzo, of West Deer Township. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John A. George, and a niece, April Gardner.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with Pastor Dirk M. Lesnett, Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, Glenshaw, officiating.

The family suggests contributions to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.