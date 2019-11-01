|
Joyce C. (Ciuca) Cole, 79, of Johnstown, formerly of West Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in LaurelWood Care Center, Johnstown. Born June 9, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand G. Ciuca and Lena (Schnorfeil) Ciuca. Joyce was a 1958 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and worked as a bank teller at various banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley. She retired from Eckerd Health Services in RIDC Park in 2004 to be with her daughter and son-in-law. Joyce enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and spending time at Senior Life, where she could play bingo and put puzzles together with her friend, Lois. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Martin and Charlotte Lemon; and her brothers, Henry Ciuca and Ferdinand "Fred" Ciuca. She is survived by her daughter, Marci (Todd) Lonsinger, of Johnstown; granddogs, Mitzi and Chloe; "sister," Bunny Ednie; dearest friends, Mary Lou Stuchel and Rita Deemer; sisters-in-law, LaRue Ciuca and Carol Ciuca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Joyce's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019