|
|
Joyce Elaine (Long) Coutch, 76, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in her residence. A daughter of the late Samuel and Doris (Reed) Long, she was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Pittsburgh. Joyce was a homemaker and member of the First United Methodist Church, in Leechburg. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Frank E. Coutch, of Leechburg; four sons, Frank J. Coutch (Edie), of Leechburg, Eric S. Coutch (Pam), of Lower Burrell, Mark T. Coutch (Bonnie), of Leechburg, and Daniel P. Coutch, of Leechburg; a daughter, Candy Duceour (Ron), of Leechburg; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rebecca Cockrell (Danny), of Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Christina L. Coutch.
Private family visitation was held at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will be held privately at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Condolences to the Coutch family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 25, 2019