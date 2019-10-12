Home

Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Joyce E. (Waters) Drane, 88, of Indiana Township, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by her family at Concordia of Fox Chapel. Joyce was born Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1931, in Montgomery, W.Va., daughter of the late Fred and Madeline Johnson Waters. She worked as a receptionist for JV Manufacturing, Natrona Heights, retiring in 1998 after 17 years of service. Joyce was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights, and the Springdale Eastern Star, and she enjoyed baking and cooking. Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Frederick W. (Nancy) Hawthorne, of Gettysburg, and Jack R. Hawthorne Jr., of Trafford; and a grandson, Christopher (Sarah) Hawthorne, of Langhorne, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack R. Hawthorne; her second husband, Jerry Drane; a brother, Fred Waters; and two sisters, Patricia Taylor and Regina Hudson.
Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Spore officiating. Private burial will take place at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Brownshill Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019
