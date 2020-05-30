Joyce L. DeVando
1943 - 2020
Joyce L. (Romack) DeVando, 77, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at UPMC-St. Margaret, with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 18, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Harry J. and Rose (Moyer) Romack. Joyce had lived in West Deer all of her life, graduating from West Deer High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford. Joyce enjoyed going to the camp in Tionesta, baking, all types of crafts, gardening, shopping, collecting recipes and especially spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jack DeVando; her sons, Timothy W. (Janis) DeVando and Robert S. (Pam) DeVando, both of West Deer; her daughter, Aimee L. (Dominick) Trivoli, of Weirton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Nicole (John) Henao and Chelsey Hannisick; great-grandchildren, William, Charlotte, Emily and Mary; and her siblings, Katherine Sabatini, of Maryland, Dorothy Smith, of Fawn Township, Evelyn Smith, of New Kensington, Harry Romack, of Curtisville, and Roseanne French, of Lower Burrell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann Pazak, Mary Berecin, Agnes Gaspero, Thomas Romack and Elizabeth Shields. With the present health crisis, a private family visitation was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, followed by a private blessing service, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Burial was private. A memorial Mass and celebration of Joyce's life will be scheduled for a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the West Deer Dog Shelter, 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
