Joyce Lowry


1927 - 2020
Joyce Lowry Obituary
Joyce Storey (Bowers) Lowry, 92, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born Oct. 7, 1927, in Kittanning, to the late Georgia Bowers. Joyce was a lifelong resident and retired in 1992 from the Armstrong School District, where she worked in the administration office. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, where she was a deacon and Elder. She enjoyed flower gardening and reading. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Scott) Rupert, of Lower Burrell; son, Richard (Michelle) Lowry, of Worthington; grandson, W. Andrew (Ellison) Rupert, of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Jason) McMann, of Lower Burrell; grandson, Richard A. (Paula) Lowry, of Sarver; grandson, William J. (Alayna) Lowry, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, James and Madison McMann and Callan Lowry. She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Bowers, and her husband, Richard L. Lowry. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Grace Presbyterian Church, Kittanning, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot and the Rev. Kenneth Foust co-officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
