Joyce M. Michel, 83, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Amy Brothers, Kelly Michel, Carrie Michel and the late Ronald Girard, Shawn Michel, Robert Michel and Patty Girard; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister of Betty Simpkins, of Georgia. The funeral is private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. wwwthomasmsmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.