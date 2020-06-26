Joyce M. Michel
Joyce M. Pelegrinelli Michel, 83, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Amy Brothers, Kelly Michel, Carrie Michel and the late Ronald Girard, Shawn Michel, Robert Michel and Patty Girard; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister of Betty Simpkins, of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catheryn Pelegrinelli; brother, Don Pelegrinelli; and sisters, Delores Siciliano and Jean Pelegrinelli. The funeral is private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. wwwthomasmsmithfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
