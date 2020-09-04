Judd A. Haugh, 72, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Harrison Township, son of the late Harry A. and Mildred S. (Roofner) Haugh. Judd lived in South Buffalo Township for the past 36 years. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving from 1968-1975, and was a plant operator for Harrison Township Water Authority for 35 years, retiring in 2014. Judd was also a licensed barber at Keith Haugh's Barbershop in Natrona Heights. He was of the Catholic faith and a social member of Brackenridge American Legion. Judd graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1966 and Pittsburgh Barber School. He loved his family and enjoyed canoeing, swimming and spending time at the river. Judd loved life and left a lasting impression on all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Diane S. (Walters) Haugh; daughter, Kelly L. Haugh, of South Buffalo Township; his siblings, Donald Haugh, of Saxonburg, Jack (Joyce Rea) Haugh, of Natrona Heights, Vera Swiergol, of Lower Burrell, Glenda (Joseph) Gibb, of Natrona Heights, Mary Kay Sedlacek, of Lower Burrell, and James (Darlene) Haugh, Keith (Rosemary) Haugh and Roy (Carol) Haugh, all of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Judith Haugh, who passed at birth; sister, Joan Wells; sister-in-law, Charlene Haugh; Brothers-in-law, Robert Wells, Walter Swiergol and Edward Sedlacek; nieces, Judith Gibb and Julia Bond; and nephews, Brian, Thomas and Gregory Haugh. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. Family suggests contributions in Judd's memory be made to Honor Flight Pittsburgh, P.O. Box 266, West Sunbury, PA 16061 or honorflightpittsburgh.org
. Everyone is required to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. Visit dusterfh.com
