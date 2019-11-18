|
Judith Anne "Judy" (Heinsen) Bazella, 77, of North Apollo, passed away at home Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2019. Judy passed away in the comfort of her home with the love and support of her children and grandchildren. Judy was born Jan. 7, 1942, in Lockwood, Calif. She graduated from King City High School in King City, Calif. Judy was married to John Robert Bazella Sr. on Oct. 18, 1968; they were married for 44 years. Judy raised seven children, helped her husband on their farm, worked in the garlic plant in California, drove school bus, and worked at Penn State New Kensington. She enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren, visiting with her children, traveling, gardening, throwing large parties with family and friends, crafting, painting, fishing, and telling stories. Judy is survived by her seven children, Tracy (Dan) Black, Julie (Ed) Lewandowski, Lorrie (Joe) Elliott, John (Amy) Bazella Jr., Justin (Brandi) Bazella, Sarah (Ralph) Karns, and Mindy (Josh) Schrecengost; and her two brothers, Milton Heinsen and Chris Heinsen, and their families. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, and friends. Judy was known for her warm and welcoming spirit. She will be missed and loved by all.
Judy was laid to rest with her husband on their former farm in Rossiter. A memorial will follow in celebration of the life of Judith Anne Bazella and will be held in the spring.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019