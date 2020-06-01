Judith Ann Bash Fantuzzo, 77, of Hyde Park, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Judi was born June 29, 1942, to Alexander S. Bash and Grace E. (Lear) Bash. Judy was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Christ the King Parish, Gilpin Township. She was formerly employed by G.C. Murphy Co., Sakulsky Agency and Associates, Allegheny Label Inc., and was the secretary of Hyde Park Borough for 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Sanford A. Bash; grandparents, Simon A. and Anna Steffey Bash and Karl E. and Alice Faith Summerville Lear; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; and her in-laws who she idolized, Charles and Dora Fantuzzo. Judi was an avid reader, crossword puzzler and sports fan -- rooting for the Pirates, the Penguins and her beloved Steelers. She loved camping with all her camp "family" of friends at Timeless Trails Campground. Surviving Judi are the love of her life, her husband Robert C. Fantuzzo, with whom she shared 44 wonderful years of wedded bliss; her children, who she loved with all her heart, Steven M. (Nicki) Fantuzzo, Deidre M. Fantuzzo Remper and Timothy B. Fantuzzo; grandchildren, of whom she was so proud and loved so much, Aubrey M. (Mark) Fotheringham, Alex Michael Remper and Brittany M. Fantuzzo; siblings Joyce Bash and children Denise and Eric, Sandra (Harold) Cunningham and children Heather and Melanie, Deanna (Ted) Pawlak and children Jeremy and Joshua, and Debra Bash; her loving sister-in-law, Nasie Gallagher; and nieces Kristin and Kara and families. Also surviving is special "son" Michael (Marriane) Remper. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Due to current guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Funeral services will be private. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2020.