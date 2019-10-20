|
Judith A. (Millan) Pribanic, 78, formerly of Ross Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas G. Millan Jr. and Helen (Hauck) Millan; her husband, Frank S. Pribanic; and a brother, Thomas G. Millan III; beloved mother of Barbara Pribanic Mickelson and Kevin (Angel) Pribanic; sister of Gerald Millan, Linda (Joe) Heaney and Dan (Linda) Millan; and grandmother of Kali and Evan Mickelson, Van, Jackson, Claire, Elizabeth and Branch Pribanic. Judith and her husband, Frank were active in the North Hills Historic Auto Club.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Church of the Assumption.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019