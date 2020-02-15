|
|
Judith Ann Swarmer, 72, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born Aug. 26, 1947, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of VictorGeorgic and Jennie Baycer Georgic. Judy was retired as a registered nurse for Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. She enjoyed painting, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers and traveling. Surviving are her daughter, Holly (Jon) Swarmer, of Butler; sister, Marlene (Ronald) Zabinski, of Gibsonia; and four grandchildren, Reanna, Amber, Oliver and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church withFather Ward Stakem officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg is entrusted with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.