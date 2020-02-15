Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
315 Stoney Hollow Road
Cabot, PA
View Map

Judith A. Swarmer


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Swarmer Obituary
Judith Ann Swarmer, 72, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born Aug. 26, 1947, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of VictorGeorgic and Jennie Baycer Georgic. Judy was retired as a registered nurse for Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. She enjoyed painting, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers and traveling. Surviving are her daughter, Holly (Jon) Swarmer, of Butler; sister, Marlene (Ronald) Zabinski, of Gibsonia; and four grandchildren, Reanna, Amber, Oliver and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church withFather Ward Stakem officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg is entrusted with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -