Judith E. Weister
1940 - 2020-04-06
Judith E. "Judy" (Rumbaugh) Weister, 79, of Salina, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. Born May 31, 1940, in Maysville, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Rumbaugh and Grace (Dunmire) Rumbaugh-Endress. Judy was a domestic goddess and enjoyed cooking, baking and cleaning. She loved listening to country music and watching "Judge Judy." She liked a good chocolate milk and delicious maple donuts. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Emerson Weister, who passed away Jan. 26, 2020; siblings, Bonnie Elias, Dale L. "Rummy" Rumbaugh and Karl Rumbaugh; and stepsisters, Donna Shuster and Rose Ann Poloff. She is survived by her son, Kenneth "Kenny" Weister, of Bell Township; daughter, Kimberley A. "Kim" (Ken) Tronsberg, of Plum; grandchildren, Marc Gulish and Braeden Tronsberg; siblings, Martha Mack, of Gasport, N.Y., Thomas Rumbaugh, of Avonmore, Dawn Hayes, of Rapid City, S.D., James Rumbaugh, of Avonmore, Kenneth Rumbaugh, of Edmon, Gayle Sofaly, of Vandergrift, Sandy (John) Shannon, of Avonmore, and Barry (Diana) Rumbaugh, of Avonmore; stepbrother, Joseph Endress, of Clarksburg; half siblings, David (Patty) Endress, of Saltsburg, and Lisa (Richard) Flick, of Tinsmill; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from noon until the celebration of life tribute service at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on in the funeral home. Please join the family as they can finally gather to honor Judy's life. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
