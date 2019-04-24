|
Judith F. Santo, 77, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret (Namey) Corey, beloved wife of Guy Santo, loving mother of James (Kara) Santo, sister of Samuel (Cindy) Corey and the late Genie Corey and grandmother of J.T. Santo and Gabriel Santo. She is also survived by niece Noelle Haddad and her children, nephews Dylan and Eric Corey, and many great-nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Judy was an oncology nurse at Presbyterian Hospital. "No patient, neighbor, relative or friend could be luckier to know Judy and Guy, their generosity, and extraordinary kindness."
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
