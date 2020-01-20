|
Judith Kay "Bobbysox" Bowersox, 80, of New Kensington, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Harry E. and Helen M. (Sell) Ryan. She graduated from New Kensington High School in 1957 and took classes at the New Kensington Commercial School, which her parents owned and operated. Judy worked for PNC Bank as a bank teller, working her way up to platform supervisor, retiring after 30 years of service from the Lower Burrell Hillcrest branch. Afterward, she worked as a greeter for several years at the Pittsburgh Mills Walmart. She was a member of Bairdford United Methodist Church, and on occasion enjoyed attending Bethel United Methodist Church in Lower Burrell. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 868 Ladies Auxiliary Lower Burrell. In her younger years, she enjoyed league bowling and golfing. Later, she especially loved camping at Cook Forest with American Legion friends, and treasured time spent with her adoring family, including her three granddaughters who she loved to spoil. She was a truly beautiful and caring person, always putting others before herself. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn D. (Joseph) Slocik, of New Kensington; son, Curtis Alan (Deborah Cava) Frye, of Woodstown, N.J.; granddaughters, Dr. Jessica Ruth Frye (fiance, Dr. Jasen Scaramazza), Stephanie Lynn Frye and Laura Judith Frye; sister, Barbara Wilson, of Brunswick, Ohio; stepbrother, Jack Fowler, of New Galilee; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman S. "Stormin' Norman" Bowersox on April 12, 2015.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday by the Rev. Jerry Pawloski. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Memorial services by the American Legion Auxiliary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bairdford United Church, P.O. Box 94, Bairdford 15006, or Animal Protectors of New Kensington, 533 Linden Ave., 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020