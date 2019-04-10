Judith Louise Domaracki, 82, of Allegheny Township, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. She was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Creighton, to the late Matthew and Sarah Wilson Gleinn, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Jude was employed in the shipping and receiving department of PPG Industries, in Creighton, where her special friend, Harriet Wiskemann, introduced her to her brother, who would eventually become Jude's husband, Charles Domaracki, for which she was forever grateful! Jude was a wonderful mother who maintained an open house for all of the youth in her area; providing guidance, perspective and never letting anyone out with an empty appetite. She was a wonderful baker and cook; a grammatical teacher who made sure that we all spoke with proper grammar. She taught us all so many things, but most importantly how to be good people and the true meaning and value of family and good friends. We were all Jude's family, she took care of all of us and her home was always open for everyone. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Meals-On-Wheels and Allegheny Township Little League. She especially enjoyed her special pets throughout the years, watching movies, entertaining, reading, playing bingo in Springdale and attending water classes at the YMCA in Natrona Heights. She is survived by her children, Charles M. Domaracki, of Butler, Thomas (Amy) Domaracki, of Selinsgrove, Matthew Domaracki, of North Buffalo Township (who was his mother's constant companion and care giver devoting his total time to her ability to remain in her home safely and giving her a sense of purpose each day); and Sarah (Nathan) Miller, of Sarver; her brother, Tom Gleinn, of Lower Burrell (whose constant love, patience and devotion provided her with many laughs and ensured that she was able to go anywhere she wanted or needed to go); grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart and was so proud of their many accomplishments, Hannah, Rachel, Katie and Joshua Domaracki; step-grandchildren, Tyler, Ian and Luke Miller; special cousins, Ron and Beverly Mulauski, and lifelong friends, Wilbur "Red" and Shirley Herrington. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Domaracki.

Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until Christian funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019