Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Judith L. Ratajczak


1944 - 02
Judith L. Ratajczak Obituary
Judith Lee Ratajczak, 75, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born in Natrona Heights on Feb. 22, 1944, was a daughter of the late Howard and Clara Gohn Dietz and had been a life resident of the Valley. A homemaker, she enjoyed boating, her camp at Pymatuning, trips to Vegas and time with her family. Judy was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, New Kensington; the Har Brack Class of '62; the Auxiliary, Lower Burrell; and the Tarentum Eagles. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard E. Ratajczak; children, Ryan Ratajczak, of Parkman, Ohio, and Lisa (Chad) Zappa, of South Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Riley and Maci Zappa; and brother David Dietz, of South Buffalo Township. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lyan Harbison.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until a funeral outside of Mass at 8 p.m. Saturday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. The Auxiliary will conduct services at 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
