|
|
Judith Lee Ratajczak, 75, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born in Natrona Heights on Feb. 22, 1944, was a daughter of the late Howard and Clara Gohn Dietz and had been a life resident of the Valley. A homemaker, she enjoyed boating, her camp at Pymatuning, trips to Vegas and time with her family. Judy was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, New Kensington; the Har Brack Class of '62; the Auxiliary, Lower Burrell; and the Tarentum Eagles. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard E. Ratajczak; children, Ryan Ratajczak, of Parkman, Ohio, and Lisa (Chad) Zappa, of South Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Riley and Maci Zappa; and brother David Dietz, of South Buffalo Township. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lyan Harbison.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until a funeral outside of Mass at 8 p.m. Saturday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. The Auxiliary will conduct services at 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019