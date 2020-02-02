Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Palenchar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Palenchar


1954 - 01/31/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith M. Palenchar Obituary
Greensburg Judith M. (Perhac) Palenchar, 68, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Oct. 11, 1951, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph Andrew and Helen G. (Kalis) Perhac. Prior to retirement, she had been a supervisor for 40 years at SuperValu. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara A. Perhac Babich; her twin sister, Jeanne M. Perhac Frank; and her brothers-in-law, Michael Babich and Pasquale Trongo. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband, Michael A. Palenchar; her sisters, Connie Trongo, of New Hampshire, and Joyce Eicher and her husband, Marvin, of Moon Township; her brother, Joseph R. Perhac and his wife, Joyce, of Plum; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she treated like her own.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -