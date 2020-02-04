|
Judith M. (Perhac) Palenchar, 68, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Oct. 11, 1951, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph Andrew and Helen G. (Kalis) Perhac. Prior to retirement, she had been a supervisor for 40 years at SuperValu. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara A. Perhac Babich; her twin sister, Jeanne M. Perhac Frank; and her brothers-in-law, Michael Babich and Pasquale Trongo. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband, Michael A. Palenchar; her sisters, Connie Trongo, of New Hampshire, and Joyce Eicher and her husband, Marvin, of Moon Township; her brother, Joseph R. Perhac and his wife, Joyce, of Plum; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she treated like her own. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. www.bachafh.com.