Judy A. Guenther
1948 - 2020
Judy A. (Arabia) Guenther, 71, of Lower Burrell, passed away at home, with family and friends at her side, after a yearlong battle with melanoma cancer, Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1948, to Jean Arabia, of Lower Burrell, and the late Tony Arabia. She graduated from Arnold High, class of 66. Judy was the loving wife of Richard Guenther; and loving mother to Melissa Hawk. She worked for Gulf Research until becoming the co-owner of Gunny's Lounge. Judy was a loving, caring and truly special person loved by everyone she met. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Richard ?Gunny? Guenther, of 43 years; daughter, Melissa (Chuck), of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Ella and Austin; and two brothers, John (Michelle) Arabia, of Lower Burrell, Frank (Linda) Arabia, of Allegheny Township, and their families. She also leaves behind two stepsons, Richard and Jarret Guenther, and their families, whom she loved very much. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Grace Community Church and was so thankful for the love and prayers of the Rev. Ken and the entire congregation. The funeral arrangements, which will be limited to the family due to the covid-19 restrictions, were entrusted to RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES INC., Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family will have a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Judy's life. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 10, 2020
My heart aches since I read of Judy's passing. We were grade school friends until I moved to Arizona after 5th grade. When I returned, we picked up our friendship as if no time had passed. She was the sweetest person who always had a beautiful smile. I will miss knowing she is no longer with us. Our condolences to Rich and her entire family.
Jonny Valente
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our sincere condolences. Such a sweet soul.
Judy Simon
Friend
May 10, 2020
Judy was one of my favorite cousins and was the big sister I never had. Our family reunions as kids with the Wasilowski's, Shoemakers, Papso's and Arabia's are great memories as we took up the whole park ! I feel bad I lost touch with all after my Mom passed away but you are now in a better place with your Dad. Love and prayers to your family.
Rick Papso
Family
May 10, 2020
Judy had the best smile and hug. She was very popular in school due to her great friendships. Always laughed at family gatherings with all. Bless you in Heaven Judy. All our love from your cousins & their families. xoxox
Nic Capone
Family
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We had so many good times and laughs together. I will never forget all the good times we shared. Judy always had a smile on her face. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences. ❤
Sandy Kist-Tivo
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. God bless.
Paul Kurpakus
Friend
May 10, 2020
I always loved her and will miss her
John ciciarelli
Significant_other
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy. I can still remember her beautiful smile.
Daniel Laporte
Classmate
