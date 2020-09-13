Judy G. Brewer, 75, of Oakmont, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Lawrenceville. Born April 21, 1945, in Jeannette, she was the daughter of the late Irene Talpas; loving mother of Lisa (Fred) Kaneck and Paul (Crystal Ross) Brewer; grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of two; sister of Delber Brewer, of Mt. Pleasant, Lucille Brewer, of New Kensington, and the late Albert "Wayne" Grossman, Donald Kemerer, Jay Brewer, and Glenda Kelly. Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and an aunt to many. She treasured her faith and family, and her Bible. She enjoyed shopping, football, news, and telling stories. And above all, her joy in life were children, and volunteering with different organizations. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Masks and social distancing required, no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the funeral home, with Matt Geppert officiating, Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to RCAC, 501 2nd St., Oakmont, PA 15139.