1/1
Judy G. Brewer
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy G. Brewer, 75, of Oakmont, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Lawrenceville. Born April 21, 1945, in Jeannette, she was the daughter of the late Irene Talpas; loving mother of Lisa (Fred) Kaneck and Paul (Crystal Ross) Brewer; grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of two; sister of Delber Brewer, of Mt. Pleasant, Lucille Brewer, of New Kensington, and the late Albert "Wayne" Grossman, Donald Kemerer, Jay Brewer, and Glenda Kelly. Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and an aunt to many. She treasured her faith and family, and her Bible. She enjoyed shopping, football, news, and telling stories. And above all, her joy in life were children, and volunteering with different organizations. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Masks and social distancing required, no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the funeral home, with Matt Geppert officiating, Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to RCAC, 501 2nd St., Oakmont, PA 15139.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved