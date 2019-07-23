Julia Allison Zamora Bond, 18, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home, after taking her own life. She was born May 20, 2001, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. She was the daughter of David E. Bond, of Tarentum, and Michelle L. Gibb, of Natrona Heights. Julia lived the past 14 years in Natrona Heights, and prior to that, Guatemala. Julia was a lifeguard at Sylvan Pool and the YMCA. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, and a 2019 graduate of Highlands High School. Julia enjoyed cross country running and swimming. Besides her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Judith E. and Jackson D. Bond, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Glenda (Haugh) Gibb, of Natrona Heights, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Deborah and Ralph Bond.

There will be no public visitation for Julia. However, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 23, 2019