Julia A. (Puskarich) Mortimer, 94, of Buffalo Township, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Fairwinds Manor, Windfield Township. Julia was born Monday, March 16, 1925, in Ellsworth, to the late Michael and Julia Puskarich. She was a graduate of Ellsworth High School. Julia was blind for many years and she learned to read and write Braille. She enjoyed music, reading the talking books, movies, family get-togethers, animals (especially dogs), board games and traveling in her younger years. Julia leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Diane (Roger) Chilton, of Sarver, Elaine Sharp, of Kansas, James R. Mortimer Jr. and Dennis E. Mortimer, both of Natrona Heights; three grandchildren, Ben (Samantha) Chilton, Rachel (Brian) Filippini and Erin (Brian) Brestensky; and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Sophia, Cailyn and ILario. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James R. Mortimer Sr. (May 20, 2005); and six brothers and five sisters.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. Burial will take place at Walters Chapel Cemetery, Cheswick.
Memorial contributions can be made to Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, 279 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019