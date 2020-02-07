|
Julia Louise (Anderson) DiCecco, 66, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. There will be a viewing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Westerville, Ohio, at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. An additional viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Monroeville, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Thanksgiving and Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Bernadette Church in Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF). https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com andhttp://www.jobefuneralhome.com.