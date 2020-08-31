1/1
Julia M. Discello-Stanonis
1980 - 2020
Julia Marie Discello-Stanonis, 39, of Lower Burrell, beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister and aunt, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1980, to Joseph and Deborah Discello, of Lower Burrell. A 1999 graduate of Valley High School, she was a CNA for several years at Belair Nursing Home in Lower Burrell. Julia had a special place in her heart for taking care of the elderly, especially her grandmother, Rose Discello. In addition to her parents, Julia leaves behind her husband of four years, Joseph A. Stanonis; two sons, Dominic Discello and Joseph Stanonis; one daughter, Allison Stanonis; two brothers, Joseph (Allison) Discello, of Lower Burrell, and Jason (Emily) Discello, of New Castle; grandmother, Rose Arabia Discello, of Lower Burrell; two nieces, Alexis Aiello and Alaina Discello; three nephews, Joseph Discello III, Jason A. Discello Jr. and Tyson Frederick Discello; and several aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Joann Crivaro and John Discello. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell. As a reminder, all who are attending the viewing and funeral Mass are required to wear a face mask or covering.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
SEP
1
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
August 30, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
a loved one
August 30, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Rosee Chapman
August 30, 2020
Joe you have our deepest sympathy. Julie was a great person my mom is a resident at Belair and Julie would take care of her. My mom really liked her My mom is really upset over her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nancy davis
Acquaintance
