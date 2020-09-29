Julie A. (Phillips) Fialkovich, 47, of Apollo, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. A daughter of Herman Rush Jr. and the late Ellagene M. Phillips, she was born Oct. 24, 1972. Julie had been employed as a teller/cashier for the Sunoco station in Leechburg. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her father, of Brookville; a son, Michael Fialkovich, of Nanty Glo; five daughters, Jami Ardelean (Daniel Ormeo), of West Leechburg, Jessica Sboray, of Irwin, Kali Fialkovich (Cody Griffith), of Avonmore, Alleysia Fialkovich, of Nanty Glo, and Hailey Felosky, of Nanty Glo; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Herman Rush II, of Ford City, and Bo Rush (Tammy), of Brookville; sisters, Diana Toy (Mark), of Ford City, and Mary Heilman, of Kittanning; a brother-in-law, Daniel Coutch, of Leechburg; her significant other, Dave Bauman, of Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christina Coutch. All funeral arrangements are being handled privately by the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the Fialkovich family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
